BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.