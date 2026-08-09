In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS