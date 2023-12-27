In 2023 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2023 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour.
Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours.
The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
