In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
F 900 R vs CBR650R Comparison