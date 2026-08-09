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HomeCompare BikesF 900 R vs CB650R

BMW F 900 R vs Honda CB650R

In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
F 900 R vs CB650R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 r Cb650r
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 10.8 Lakhs₹ 10.3 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc649 cc
Power104.6 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
F 900 R
BMW F 900 R
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 900 R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
13 L15.4 L
Load Capacity
219 kg-
Length
2140 mm2120 mm
Wheelbase
1518 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
211 kg205 kg
Height
1130 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm810 mm
Width
815 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
77 mm46 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm63 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
13.1:1-
Displacement
895 cc649 cc
Clutch
multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedAssist and Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubricationLiquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableMonoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mmShowa SFF USD fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Dynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT, Colour Display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Alternator
permanent magnetic alternator 416 W (nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,07,85511,46,697
Ex-Showroom Price
10,80,00010,30,269
RTO
86,40082,421
Insurance
30,65534,007
Accessories Charges
10,8000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96124,646

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