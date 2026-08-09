In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
F 900 R vs CB650R Comparison