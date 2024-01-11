In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less