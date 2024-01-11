In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power & torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less