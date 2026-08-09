In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Scrambler Desert Sled Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Scrambler desert sled
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|803 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|72.8 PS PS