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HomeCompare BikesF 900 R vs Scrambler Desert Sled

BMW F 900 R vs Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Scrambler Desert Sled Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 r Scrambler desert sled
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 10.8 Lakhs₹ 9.93 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc803 cc
Power104.6 PS PS72.8 PS PS

Filters
F 900 R
BMW F 900 R
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW F 900 R Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.5 L
Load Capacity
219 kg-
Length
2140 mm2200 mm
Wheelbase
1518 mm1505 mm
Kerb Weight
211 kg209 kg
Height
1130 mm1213 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm840-860 mm
Width
815 mm940 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
77 mm66 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:111:1
Displacement
895 cc803 cc
Clutch
multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubricationL-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
86 mm88 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell constructionTubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked BikesSports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableKayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mm46 mm fully adjustable usd forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
YesYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Dynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,Ducati Multimedia System
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Alternator
permanent magnetic alternator 416 W (nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,07,85512,15,083
Ex-Showroom Price
10,80,00010,89,000
RTO
86,40087,120
Insurance
30,65530,796
Accessories Charges
10,8008,167
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96126,116

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