In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Ducati Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Scrambler Comparison