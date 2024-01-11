In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price).
F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour.
Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours.
The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less