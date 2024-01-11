In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, F 900 XR engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
