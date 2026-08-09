In 2026 BMW F 900 R or BMW F 850 GS Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
F 900 R vs F 850 GS Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|F 850 gs adventure
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS