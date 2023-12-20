In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less