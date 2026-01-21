In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm