In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less