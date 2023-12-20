In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours.
The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl.
