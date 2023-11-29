Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesF850GSAdventure vs Speed Triple 1200

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹16.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Displacement
853 cc1160 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
No of Cylinders
23
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet, multi-plate, slip
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50018,87,857
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00016,95,000
RTO
1,06,0001,35,600
Insurance
34,50040,307
Accessories Charges
016,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49940,577

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
    Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
    29 Nov 2023
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world
    Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla brings home the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed. Check out its jaw-dropping price
    23 Dec 2023
    The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
    Triumph Speed 400's introductory pricing to end on 31'st December. Check new price
    19 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     