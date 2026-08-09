In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|182 PS PS