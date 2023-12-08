Saved Articles

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
2021
₹9.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Displacement
853 cc1200 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedTubular steel, with twin cradles
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50010,31,605
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,0009,29,000
RTO
1,06,00074,320
Insurance
34,50028,285
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49922,173

    Latest News

    Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.09 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
    India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India, priced from 9.09 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR is limited to just 250 units worldwide
    2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition unveiled globally
    6 Apr 2023
    Triumph has launched chrome editions of eight models.
    Triumph launches chrome collection of motorcycles, will have a limited run
    26 Oct 2022
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
