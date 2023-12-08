In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less