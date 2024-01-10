Saved Articles

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Displacement
853 cc853 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50017,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00015,40,000
RTO
1,06,0001,35,200
Insurance
34,50046,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49937,000

