In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less