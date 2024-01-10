Saved Articles

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Displacement
853 cc1043 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
No of Cylinders
24
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet, Multi-Disc
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50012,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00011,40,000
RTO
1,06,00091,200
Insurance
34,50031,596
Accessories Charges
011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49927,387

