In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|BMW
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|124 PS PS