In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours.
Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours.
The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less