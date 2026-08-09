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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS Adventure vs Chief Dark Horse

BMW F 850 GS Adventure vs Indian Chief Dark Horse

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs adventure Chief dark horse
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 13.75 Lakhs₹ 22.13 Lakhs
Mileage24 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1890 cc
Power95.17 PS PS122 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
23 L15.1 L
Length
2305 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
248 kg304 kg
Height
1356 mm1253 mm
Saddle Height
875 mm662 mm
Width
922 mm922 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront : 482.6 mm,Rear : 406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front : 130/60-19 Rear : 180/65-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
197 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm122 PS
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm162 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
853 cc1890 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast Aluminium Dual Swing ArmDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Rake/Trail - 29/132 mm, Compass, Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position)
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,24,41724,65,180
Ex-Showroom Price
13,75,00022,13,399
RTO
1,10,0001,99,206
Insurance
39,41752,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,76552,986

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