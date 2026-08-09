In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Chief dark horse
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|122 PS PS