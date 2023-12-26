Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationMilwaukee-Eight™ 107
Displacement
853 cc1746 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm144 Nm @ 3250 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50016,99,889
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00015,25,000
RTO
1,06,0001,22,000
Insurance
34,50037,639
Accessories Charges
015,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49936,537

