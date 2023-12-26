In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less