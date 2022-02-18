Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesF850GSAdventure vs XDiavel

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Displacement
853 cc1262 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50021,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00019,15,000
RTO
1,06,0001,53,200
Insurance
34,50043,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49945,394

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The special edition XDiavel features a much fancier saddle in sportier-looking red colour.
    Limited edition Ducati XDiavel breaks cover
    18 Feb 2022
    Internationally, the 2021 Ducati XDiavel is featured in two variants - Dark and Black Star.
    2021 Ducati XDiavel to be launched in India today: Price expectation
    12 Aug 2021
    The new 2021 Ducati XDiavel was first showcased in November 2020.
    Ducati XDiavel Black Star deliveries start in India within days of launch
    27 Aug 2021
    The new 2021 Ducati XDiavel was first showcased in November 2020.
    Ducati rides in 2021 XDiavel in India at 18 lakh
    12 Aug 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    View all
     