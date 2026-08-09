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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS Adventure vs Streetfighter V2

BMW F 850 GS Adventure vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs adventure Streetfighter v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 13.75 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage24 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc890 cc
Power95.17 PS PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
23 L17 L
Length
2305 mm-
Wheelbase
1593 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
248 kg200 kg
Height
1356 mm-
Saddle Height
875 mm845 mm
Width
922 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
197 kmph270 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc890 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationSuperqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast Aluminium Dual Swing ArmFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAExhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,24,41719,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
13,75,00017,86,000
RTO
1,10,0001,42,880
Insurance
39,41745,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,76542,445

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