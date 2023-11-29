In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours.
Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour.
The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
