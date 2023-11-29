In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler 1100 engine makes power & torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less