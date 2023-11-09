Saved Articles

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Ducati Panigale V2

In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationSuperquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Displacement
853 cc955 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50019,43,191
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00017,49,000
RTO
1,06,0001,39,920
Insurance
34,50041,154
Accessories Charges
013,117
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49941,766

