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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS Adventure vs Multistrada V2

BMW F 850 GS Adventure vs Ducati Multistrada V2

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs adventure Multistrada v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 13.75 Lakhs₹ 18.88 Lakhs
Mileage24 kmpl16.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc890 cc
Power95.17 PS PS115.56 PS

Filters
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
23 L19 L
Length
2305 mm-
Wheelbase
1593 mm1572.5 mm
Kerb Weight
248 kg199 kg
Height
1356 mm-
Saddle Height
875 mm830 mm
Width
922 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
197 kmph182 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm92 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc890 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedHydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast Aluminium Dual Swing ArmFully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAWheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,24,41720,86,508
Ex-Showroom Price
13,75,00018,88,000
RTO
1,10,0001,51,040
Insurance
39,41747,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,76544,847

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