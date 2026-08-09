In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|115.56 PS