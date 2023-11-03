In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less