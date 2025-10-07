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BMW F 850 GS Adventure vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs adventure Desertx
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 13.75 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage24 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc937 cc
Power95.17 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
23 L21 L
Length
2305 mm2390 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1608 mm
Kerb Weight
248 kg223 kg
Height
1356 mm1178 mm
Saddle Height
875 mm865 mm
Width
922 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
197 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc937 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast Aluminium Dual Swing ArmKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,24,41721,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
13,75,00019,59,200
RTO
1,10,0001,56,736
Insurance
39,41748,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,76546,523

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