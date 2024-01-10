In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less