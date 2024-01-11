In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
