In 2024 BMW F850GSAdventure or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.