BMW F850GSAdventure vs BMW R 1250 R

BMW F850GSAdventure vs BMW R 1250 R - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, and specifications.

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationAir/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.
Displacement
853 cc1254 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedOil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50018,10,458
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00016,25,000
RTO
1,06,0001,30,000
Insurance
34,50039,208
Accessories Charges
016,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49938,913

