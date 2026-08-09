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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS Adventure vs S 1000 R [2021-2025]

BMW F 850 GS Adventure vs BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs adventure S 1000 r [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 13.75 Lakhs₹ 19 Lakhs
Mileage24 kmpl16.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc999 cc
Power95.17 PS PS165 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
23 L16.5 L
Length
2305 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
248 kg199 kg
Height
1356 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
875 mm830 mm
Width
922 mm812 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
197 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc999 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationWater/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedAnti-hopping Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast Aluminium Dual Swing ArmAluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkUpside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Dynamic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,24,41720,99,656
Ex-Showroom Price
13,75,00019,00,000
RTO
1,10,0001,52,000
Insurance
39,41747,656
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,76545,129

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