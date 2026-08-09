In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|16.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|165 PS PS