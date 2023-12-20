Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

BMW F850GS vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R
₹10.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Displacement
853 cc765 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm79 Nm @ 9350rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet, multi-plate, slip-assisted
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32311,43,649
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00010,17,000
RTO
1,00,00089,360
Insurance
33,32337,289
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73324,581

