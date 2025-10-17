In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS