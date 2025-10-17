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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Speed Triple 1200

BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Speed triple 1200
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1160 cc
Power95.17 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Front Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15.5 litres
Length
2305 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1445 mm
Height
860 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm830 mm
Width
922 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km275.9 km
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
853 cc1160 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication-
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Bore
84 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
NoNo
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid12V 8Ah
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76119,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00017,95,000
RTO
1,03,6001,43,600
Insurance
38,16146,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88142,656

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