In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|90 PS PS