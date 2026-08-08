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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Scrambler 1200 X

BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Scrambler 1200 x
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1200 cc
Power95.17 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 l
Length
2305 mm-
Wheelbase
1593 mm1525 mm
Height
860 mm1185 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm820 mm
Width
922 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
853 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6-speed
Bore
84 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76113,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00012,43,000
RTO
1,03,60099,440
Insurance
38,16137,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88129,656

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