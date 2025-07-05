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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Rocket 3

BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Rocket 3
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc2458 cc
Power95.17 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L18 L
Length
2305 mm-
Wheelbase
1593 mm1677 mm
Height
860 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm750 mm
Width
922 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
853 cc2458 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76126,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00024,03,100
RTO
1,03,6001,92,248
Insurance
38,16155,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88156,978

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