In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less