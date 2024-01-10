Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesF850GS vs V-Strom 650XT

BMW F850GS vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2024 BMW F850GS or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Displacement
853 cc645 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,3239,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,0008,85,180
RTO
1,00,00070,814
Insurance
33,32327,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73321,141

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Pravaig Dynamics said it is working with the investigating agencies to make more details available about the accident. (Representational image)
    Trail EV accident: Pravaig deeply saddened; driver says was forced to speed
    10 Jan 2024
    The Suzuki eVX was first showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January of 2023. The company plans to roll out its production version by end of 2024.
    Suzuki's first-ever EV to be produced in India for domestic and global market
    10 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 gets several updates to its interior.
    2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at 15.49 lakh, gets new features & cabin
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well.
    2024 Kia Sonet drive review: Sportier styling that's now armed with ADAS
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     