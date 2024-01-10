In 2024 BMW F850GS or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less