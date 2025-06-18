In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|BMW
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS