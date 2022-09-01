Saved Articles

BMW F850GS vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 BMW F850GS or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Displacement
853 cc999 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
No of Cylinders
24
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32315,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00013,61,000
RTO
1,00,0001,08,880
Insurance
33,32339,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73332,435

    Latest News

    Suzuki V-Storm SX
    Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
    1 Sept 2022
    2022 Suzuki Katana comes with a new Euro5 engine that is capable of producing 152 hp of power at 11,000 rpm.
    Suzuki unveils 2022 Katana motorcycle at EICMA 2022
    2 Jul 2022
    2022 Suzuki Katana sports bike
    2022 Suzuki Katana sports bike launched at 13.61 lakh
    4 Jul 2022
    Customers taking delivery of the new Suzuki Katana 2022 bike.&nbsp;
    Suzuki Katana deliveries start in India
    19 Jul 2022
