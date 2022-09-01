In 2024 BMW F850GS or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.
