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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Hayabusa

BMW F 850 GS vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Hayabusa
BrandBMWSuzuki
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1340 cc
Power95.17 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Length
2305 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1480 mm
Height
860 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm800 mm
Width
922 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc1340 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESASpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76118,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00016,90,000
RTO
1,03,6001,35,200
Insurance
38,16144,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88140,184

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