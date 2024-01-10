In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Ninja ZX4R engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
