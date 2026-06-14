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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Ninja ZX 6R

BMW F 850 GS vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Ninja zx 6r
BrandBMWKawasaki
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc636 cc
Power95.17 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Model Name View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L17 L
Length
2305 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm-
Height
860 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm830 mm
Width
922 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph250 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc636 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA101 mm Trail,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76113,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00012,49,000
RTO
1,03,60099,920
Insurance
38,16137,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88129,798

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