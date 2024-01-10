In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less