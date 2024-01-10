Saved Articles

BMW F850GS vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Displacement
853 cc449 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
No of Cylinders
21
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Gear Box
6-Speed5-speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,3239,43,949
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,0008,49,000
RTO
1,00,00067,920
Insurance
33,32327,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73320,289

